Congress leader Alka Lamba under house arrest? Former Delhi MLA shares visuals of police 'siege' at her residence

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Monday alleged that she was being "kept a prisoner in her own house" by police officials. The former Delhi MLA said that she was not being allowed to join the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Taking to Twitter, Lamba said that she was being detained at home, dubbing it the "murder of democracy", The police, she contended, had said she could not go and join the Mahila Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar.

"Tan-shah ke aadesh par Delhi Police ne mujhe mere hee ghar mein bandee bana rakha hai," she alleged. Lamba tweeted visuals of police officials seated in a room (presumably at her residence) and a video that showed officials standing outside on the street.

Over the last few days, farmers protesting at Delhi's borders have amplified their agitation, camping out at Jantar Mantar near the Parliament where the Monsoon Session is presently underway. The collective of over 40 protesting farmer unions had earlier said in a statement that several convoys of women farmers were reaching the Delhi borders to join the 'Mahila Kisan Sansad' on Monday.