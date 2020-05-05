Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appointed as chairperson of PAC

New Delhi: Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Accounts (PAC) for the term beginning on May 1, 2020, and ending on April 30, 2021.

Chowdhury is the only member from Congress in the PAC from the House.As per the press release from Lok Sabha Secretariat, the appointment was made by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday.

While the PAC has 15 members from the lower house, it has seven members from Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha members in the committee from BJP include -- Jayant Sinha, Ajay (Teni) Misra, Sudheer Gupta, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Satya Pal Singh, Subhash Chandra Baheria, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Jagdambika Pal and Ram Kripal Yadav.

The members from other parties include T R Baalu, Rahul Ramesh Shewale, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Balashowry Vallabbhaneni and Bhartruhari Mahtab.The members appointed from Rajya Sabha to the PAC are Rajeev Chandrasekhar, C M Ramesh, Naresh Gujral, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Bhupender Yadav. Two seats have been kept vacant.