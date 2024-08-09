Congress Launches 'Gujarat Nyay Padyatra' From Morbi, Demands Justice For Bridge Collapse Tragedy Victims |

Morbi: The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) has kick started ‘Gujarat Nyay Padyatra’ from the historic town of Morbi in Gujarat on the ‘Kranti Divas’ on Friday. Hundreds of Congress workers from the Seva Dal gathered at Darbargadh Chowk in Morbi to flag off the Gujarat Nyay Padyatra in the presence of Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly Amit Chavda and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani and other Congress leaders.

The Gujarat Nyay yatra has been organised with the aim of bringing justice to the victims of the man-made tragedies from Morbi bridge collapse to Rajkot game zone fire in the last two years. The Yatra started from Morbi will be covering about 300 kilometers to reach Gandhinagar on August 23.

The Congress leaders said that no accused has been punished in the various tragedies that have taken place in Gujarat. The families of the innocent people who lost lives in the tragedies are yet to get justice, compensation and the accused are yet to face stringent punishment under the law.

Justice To The People Is The Aim Of Gujarat Nyay Padyatra: Morbi Congress Chief Kishorebhai Chikhalia

Morbi District Congress President Kishorebhai Chikhalia said that in the last few years, common people have been killed in all the big tragedies that have happened in Gujarat, but in no single incident have people been given justice. The aim of Gujarat Nyay Padyatra is to bring justice to the people.

According to Chikhalia, among the tragedies that have happened in Gujarat in the last years, the most people were killed in the Morbi hanging bridge accident. However, Morbi town was selected for the Nyay Yatra. In the recent incident in the game zone of Rajkot, 27 people including 12 children perished in the 3000 degree fire, their families have not got justice, so this journey will go directly to Rajkot from Morbi. The BJP government catches only the small fish leaving the big crocodiles, and the big corrupt people of their party.

Congress will knock on the doors of the Supreme Court, raise voices in the Assembly and the Parliament to get justice for the people killed in various tragedies in Gujarat. People of Gujarat are demanding that investigations should be handed over to honest, impartial officials, and all the cases should be tried in fast track courts, and proper compensation should be paid to the victims.

Details On The Yatra

From Morbi, the yatra will reach Rajkot on August 11 where a condolence meeting will be held at the venue of TRP gamezone in Rajkot. On August 12, the Yatra will again proceed towards Surendranagar on the main roads of Rajkot. This journey will reach Surendranagar on August 16. After that the Yatra will further reach Ahmedabad and reach Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad on 23rd. A pot will be kept along with this yatra, in which people can drop their questions and representations, and this pot has been named BJP's sin pot.

Regarding this journey, National President of Congress Seva Dal Lalji Desai said there will be flag hoisting every morning during the journey. Not only the victim families of Rajkot, but the Congress party is fighting for their justice along with all the victim families including the Takshashila fire incident in Surat, Harani boat incident in Vadodara, the Morbi bridge accident and the Rajkot TRP fire incident. Around 100 people will walk 20 to 25 kilometres daily in this padayatra and stay together till the end. While some people will stay together in their district level district, some regional leaders and national leaders will also join the padayatra as guests.

Leaders from across the country will join in this Nyaya Padayatra from Morbi to Gandhinagar. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and national leader of Congress Rahul Gandhi has been invited by the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee to join this journey. However, no definite announcement has been made yet whether they will come on this journey or not. Along with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi has also been invited to join Gujarat Nyay Padyatra.

"We will defeat you this time in Gujarat, this time the opposition INDIA alliance is going to defeat you in Gujarat.' Rahul Gandhi made this statement in the Parliament and breathed life into the nearly dead Congress in Gujarat. After Rahul Gandhi's statement in the Parliament, suddenly there is a new energy in the Gujarat Congress.