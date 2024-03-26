Congress Lashes Out At BJP Over Abhijit Gangopadhyay's ‘Cannot Choose Between Gandhi & Godse’ Remark

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | File

Former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP's candidate from West Bengal's Tamluk Lok Sabha seat, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, is facing backlash from the Congress party over a controversial remark made during a TV interview, where he stated that he cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh demanded that Abhijit Gangopadhyay's candidature for the Lok Sabha polls from the BJP be withdrawn.

Abhijit recently relinquished his post as a judge, following his plunge into active politics by joining the BJP. Soon after becoming a member of the saffron party, he was nominated as the party's candidate from the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat.

Hitting out at the BJP, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on X, "It is worse than pathetic that a judge of the Calcutta High Court, who resigned to contest the Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate blessed by none other than the Prime Minister, now says that he cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse. This is totally unacceptable and his candidature should be withdrawn forthwith by those who spare no effort to appropriate the Mahatma's legacy. What will the Father of the Do-nation do to protect the Father of the Nation?"

According to media reports, in an interview with AajTak Bangla, Gangopadhyay made a statement that he “cannot choose between (Mahatma) Gandhi and (Nathuram) Godse” and said he felt compelled to delve into the reasoning behind Godse’s actions.

“As someone from the legal profession, I must try to understand the other side of the story. I must read his (Nathuram Godse's) writings and understand what triggered him to kill Mahatma Gandhi. Until then, I cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse,” the BJP candidate was quoted as saying.