Congress' Karnataka Wave Reaches Telangana As Several BRS Leaders Join Party

On Monday, Congress campaign committee chairman Pawan Khera declared that the wave of Congress' success in Karnataka is now being felt across the country, including in Telangana, where leaders from the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are joining the Congress.

Khera highlighted the significant BRS leaders who have joined Congress in presence of President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, emphasizsng that there is a prevalent wind of change sweeping through the nation. This trend was observed in Karnataka and is now extending to other states that are heading into elections, including the crucial state of Telangana, he said.

Khera stated, "Several prominent leaders have made the decision to join the Congress Party. My colleague, former MP Madhu Goud Yaskhi Ji, will introduce them to you, and they will interact with you to explain their reasons for choosing to join the Congress Party. We welcome all of them."

Former MP Madhu Goud Yakshi, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, former ministers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and five-time MLA Jupally Krishna Rao addressed the media in Telugu. They affirmed, "We will collectively fight against the TRS and the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections."

In response to a question, they disclosed that Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Khammam district on July 2.