Congress joins poster war in UP, BJP leaders’ banners surface

A day after the Samajwadi Party’s rebuttal to the Yogi government’s hoardings war to “name and shame” the anti-CAA protesters accused of violence, by putting up posters of the rape accused BJP leaders Chinamayanand and Kuldeep Sengar, Congress went a step ahead and raised banners across Lucknow displaying pictures of the riot-tainted BJP leaders.
In the banners, which were put up across VIP areas of Lucknow, Congress lists out five charges against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath referring to his election affidavit — involvement in the 2007 Gorakhpur riots, violence, inciting hate, attack on religious places and murder. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya faces 11 charges, including riots, say the banners.
Commenting on the administration’s move of naming and shaming the protestors, Congress leader Anshu Awasthi claimed, “The recovery should start with the CM as he is one of the accused in Gorakhpur riots. The posters were put up by our workers to name and shame the CM and other leaders of the ruling party.”
The banner features total eight BJP leaders- apart from CM and deputy CM, there are minister Suresh Rana, Member of Parliament Sanjiv Balyan, MLA Sangeet Som, Sadhvi Prachi, former MLA Radha Mohan Das Agrawal and MLA Umesh Malik. All of them, except Radha Mohan Das, have been portrayed as accused in Muzaffarnagar riots.
Agrawal is an accused of Gorakhpur riots, says the poster which erred on his picture. Bihar BJP leader and MP Radha Mohan Singh’s photo has been displayed with Agrawal’s name.
Posters have been erected right next to the hoardings of the anti-CAA protesters and even at the UP BJP office in Lucknow.
Harish Srivastava, BJP spokesperson, says, “Congress is suffering from an ideological vacuum. Can they tell us the reason why they are with the people who damaged public property, looted shops and vandalised media OB vans? It is the duty of every government to safeguard its people and State. Peaceful protests are allowed but riots are not.”
Srivastava went on to claim, “Yogi ji and other leaders have won people’s hearts. They work for the people, have waged war against corruption and crime. Hence, Congress’ question is laughable.”
