Congress, JDS comunal, casteist: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah | File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday called the Congress a “criminal party” at a rally in the sugar belt of Mandya as a forerunner of what promises to be a heated campaign for the Assembly elections early 2023.

Addressing a massive public meeting as part of the ongoing 'Janasankalpa Yatre' of the state BJP, he described the Congress and the JD(S) as “communal and castiest”. He accused the two parties of hampering the region’s progress with corruption. “We will push Karnataka further into the path of progress. Both the parties are communal, casteist and are filled with criminals,” he said in the heartland of former PM Deve Gowda’s party – the JD(S).

In an apparent bid to make inroads into the region which has a large Vokkaliga population and has traditionally been dominated by the JD(S) and the Congress, Shah said: “The people of Mandya and the Mysuru region have provided ample opportunities to these two parties. This time, we have to give a majority to the BJP in the region.”

“We have seen their rule. When the Congress comes to power, it becomes an ATM for a family in Delhi. When JD(S) comes to power, it will become the ATM for a family in Karnataka,” he said, referring to the Gandhi family and the Deve Gowda family, respectively.

Announcing January 1, 2024, as the date of the inauguration of the Ayodhya temple, Shah urged the people of the old Mysore region to attend the event in large numbers.

He accused the Congress of delaying the temple construction by “ensuring” that the matter was caught in litigation.

On the Popular Front of India, he said: “While Siddaramaiah withdrew cases filed against PFI workers, we banned the organisation and sent them to jail,” he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also targeted the JD(S) and the Congress and said they had not been able to ensure the people’s welfare despite winning from the region consistently.

“In May 2023, the BJP will definitely return to power. We know the pulse of the people of south Karnataka,” he said, promising to transform the region into “Suvarana (golden) Karnataka”.