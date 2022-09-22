Congress issues notification for president's poll, nominations to be filed between Sept 24-30

Representational Image |

On Thursday, the Congress' central election authority issued notification for the AICC president polls. As per the notification, while the nomination forms will be available from today onwards, the filing of nominations will be held between September 24 and 30.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 1, and on the same day, a valid candidate list will be published. The last date of withdrawal is October 8, following which a final list will be published. While the party presidential poll will be held on October 17, counting will take place on October 19.

Amid hectic political lobbying, there is a likely contest between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and party MP Shashi Tharoor, while former Union Minister Suresh Pachauri also met Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, along with Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Wasnik and party leader Pawan Bansal.

Gehlot met Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, and the meeting lasted for two hours, after which he left for Kerala to join Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Sources said that Sonia Gandhi has asserted that the poll will be fair and she will not endorse any candidate. Apparently, the issue of Rajasthan was also discussed in the meeting, but there is no official word on it.

Gehlot is tipped to file his nomination next week for the president's post. However, he is reluctant to leave the CM's chair in the state.

The Rajasthan CM, who arrived in the national capital on Wednesday morning, told the media ahead of the meeting that he would not back out of any responsibility.

He had said, "I will not back out from any responsibility and will serve the party wherever and in whichever capacity I am required."

Gehlot expressed his willingness to shoulder all the responsibilities given and hinted that he could manage the posts of both the party chief and chief minister simultaneously. He had said that he is not aspiring for any post but wants to work towards ousting the "fascist" (BJP) government.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday visited the AICC office on Wednesday to check the delegates list ahead of the notification process.