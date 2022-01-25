'Congress is no more the one where I had worked': RPN Singh after joining BJP ahead of UP Assembly Polls

In a major set back to Congress, close aide of Gandhi family RPN Singh today who joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, said that Congress is no more the one where he had worked.

Today, RPN Singh sent his resignation letter to congress national president Sonia Gandhi and joined BJP in the evening. Four times legislator and once MP from Padrauna, UP, RPN Singh was not happy with congress for the last few months.

RPN Singh afrer joining BJP said, "I had clearly said in my press conference that the Congress is no more the one where I had worked, it is not the same ideology anymore." "I would not like to add anything further to it," he added.

Notably, Singh was not attending Congressmeetings in UP and was last seen in the Gorakhpur rally of Priyanka Gandhi two months back.

I had clearly said in my press conference that the party (Congress) is no more the one where I had worked, it is not the same ideology anymore. I would not like to add anything further to it: RPN Singh after joining BJP today pic.twitter.com/mN5ZlLI5ug — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

It may be mentioned that there prominent youth leaders of Congress including RPN have left party in the recent past. All these were loyalist of Gandhi family. Earlier in July last year, former union minister Jitin Prasad had left congress to join BJP. Jitin was made cabinet minister in Yogi government after he left congress. Another old Gandhi family loyalist Lalitesh Pati Tripathi had also resigned from congress in November last year and joined Trinamool Congress party.

RPN who belonged to ex-royal family of Padrauna was elected legislator in 1996, 1998, 2002 and 2007 assembly polls. He was elected MP from Padrauna in 2009 and was made union minister. However he faced defeat in 2014 and 2019 parliament elections.

According to congress leaders, Swami Prasad Maurya who has recently joined Samajwadi Party leaving BJP had been a strong opponent of RPN in the local politics of east UP and particularly Padrauna. Currently Maurya is a legislator from Padrauna. After his leaving BJP, the party was making efforts to rope in RPN to it's fold. RPN being from backward Kurmi community would boost BJP's prospects among this dominant section of UP.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 04:29 PM IST