'Congress is defaming the country in the world': PM Modi launches a blistering attack for opposing CAA

Dumka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday claimed that his government saved the country by getting the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) passed by Parliament.

Launching a blistering attack on the Congress, Modi said, "The Congress and it's allies oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Modi. While opposing Modi they have started opposing their own country's progress as well.

"The minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh were subjected to atrocities. The mothers and sisters were exploited. Those who left those three countries and came to India belonged to Hindu, Parsi, Christian, Jain and Sikh communities. The way the Congress is instigating, creating storm and violence indicate that we saved the country by getting the CAA passed by Parliament," he said.