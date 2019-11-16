Congress is being destroyed in Jharkhand: Subodh Kant

Ranchi: Former union minister and veteran Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay on Friday alleged Congress party was being destroyed in Jharkhand (Congress barbad ho raha hai).

Sahay, who is chairman of the Congress campaign committee, did not attend the launching of election campaign of the party on Friday. His photos are missing from the posters and banners of the party.

Sahay, while talking to media persons here before leaving for New Delhi, said, “I do not know whether Sonia Gandhi is aware about the damage being caused to the Congress in Jharkhand by the para troopers from New Delhi”.

A visibly annoyed Sahay said the Congress leaders coming from New Delhi are running the show in Jharkhand.They are selecting the candidates. “Why should I join the campaign, just to earn a bad name that because of Subodh Kant the party lost the elections?”

Sahay said three immediate past presidents of the party -Pradeep Balmuchi, Sukhdeo Bhagat and Ajay Kumar have left the party during the elections. “I wonder, Sonia Gandhi is aware”. Entire cadre of the party has deserted us in Kolhan region, in Bokaro, Gumla and Hazaribagh districts.

There is no recognition of the state leaders by the para troopers from the national capital. Entire show is being run by the leaders coming from New Delhi, he alleged.

Referring to the demonstrations in the PCC head office and district units after the distribution of tickets, he justified the resentment by saying, “These para troopers are responsible for selection of candidates. Let these leaders also take responsibility for victory of the candidates”.

Reacting to this, RPN Singh, in-charge of Jharkhand, said, “The state leaders are interested in nomination for themselves or their relatives. They are putting pressure for tickets for their relatives.”

Former PCC president and former MP Pradip Balmuchu on Friday joined AJSU and was made its candidate from Ghatshila immediately after he joined the party.