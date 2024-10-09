 'Congress Is A Parasitic Party That Swallows Its Allies,' Says PM Modi
Addressing party workers at BJP headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi said, "Congress is such a parasitic party that swallows its allies. Congress wants to build a country where people hate their own heritage, doubt their national institutions, and want to tarnish the image of everything that the countrymen are proud of."

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an all-out attack on Congress on Tuesday and dubbed it a "parasitic party that swallows" its allies.

"Whether it is the country's Election Commission, the country's police, the country's judiciary, Congress wants to tarnish every institution," he added.

About The Assembly Elections In Haryana & J&K

This comes after BJP won Haryana Assembly elections for the third consecutive term winning 48 out of the 90 seats while Congress won 37. BJP's win broke exit poll predictions that signalled a clean sweep for Congress.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference-Congress alliance registered an absolute victory securing 49 seats and BJP came out as the second largest party winning 29 seats.

PM Modi's "Parjeevi" Jibe At The Congress

PM Modi also took "parjeevi" jibe at Congress over results in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, its (Congress) allies were already worried that they were suffering losses because of Congress and today's results have shown the same. You must remember that we saw the same thing in the election results as well. In Lok Sabha, half of the seats won by Congress were because of their allies. Apart from this, where the allies trusted Congress, the boat of those allies sank. In many states, the allies of Congress had to bear the brunt of Congress's poor performance," PM Modi said.

Allegation Made By PM Modi Against Congress

The Prime Minister alleged that Congress has tried to mislead the people of the country.

"You will remember the kind of ruckus they created before the results of the Lok Sabha elections. During the elections too, these people and their urban Naxalite allies had gone to the Supreme Court to tarnish the image of the Election Commission. Today also they have done the same. Congress has tried to mislead the people of the country. Congress always tries to question the impartiality of our institutions, tries to tarnish their reputation. This has been the habit of Congress. Congress has been doing such things shamelessly," he said.

The Election Commission on Tuesday termed as "ill-founded" Congress allegation of slowdown in updating results of assembly polls in Haryana and said it rejects the attempt "to surreptitiously give credence to irresponsible, unfounded and uncorroborated malafide narratives".

ECI responded to a memorandum by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in which the party complained about "unexplained slowdown" in updating of results of Haryana assembly polls on its website.

