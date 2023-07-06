'Congress is 100% With NCP', Rahul Gandhi Assures Sharad Pawar After Meeting In Delhi (WATCH)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met with Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar at his residence in New Delhi. The two leaders met amid the crisis in the NCP which led to Ajit Pawar's exit from the party on Sunday.

"Rahul Gandhi in his meeting with Sharad Pawar said that his full support is with NCP. He also said that Congress is 100% with us and the opposition parties are also standing with NCP," said Sonia Duhan, NCP leader.

The discussion between Gandhi and Pawar took place after the NCP's working committee meet.

The Congress is rallying behind Pawar's faction after nine leaders, led by Ajit, from his party joined the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government in Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar spoke to the media after his meeting with Gandhi and asserted that he is the president of NCP. Pawar also said the "truth will come out" on Ajit Pawar' claim of having majority.

He also said that all members during the meeting today "showed intentions of strengthening the party."

“The party has been hurt, but the NCP workers said this would strengthen the party and we will take it forward. Today's meeting aimed to boost morale,” said Pawar senior.

13 NCP leaders, including PC Chacko, Jitendra Awhad, Fauzia Khan and Vandana Chavan arrived at the residence of party chief Sharad Pawar to attend the National Executive meeting.