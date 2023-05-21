Buoyed by Karnataka win, Congress calls for meeting on May 24 with leaders of 4 poll-bound states

Congress | PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will reportedly chair a meeting of party leaders on May 24 to discuss strategies for upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

After its electoral victories in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, the grand old party has called a meeting of leaders of the four poll-bound states which would be chaired by Kharge, an NDTV report stated quoting official sources.

Election in end of 2023

Karnataka elections were held on May 10 and the results were announced three days later on May 13. Now, political enthusiasts as well as parties have focused their eyes on the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana. These states will go to polls at the end of this year.

Congress in Karnataka

Senior leaders had been at odds internally over postings at Karnataka, however, with a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, Congress eventually soothed tensions and declared one the CM and the other the only deputy respectively.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister for the second term, along with state Congress president D K Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister, and eight legislators as Ministers today, exactly a week after the party swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka.

The Assembly session will be convened for three days from May 22, during which the newly elected MLAs will be administered oath, and a new Speaker will be elected.

"We are calling the Assembly session for three days -- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we are requesting the Governor, because the new Assembly has to be constituted before May 24. Senior most MLA R V Deshpande has been requested to be the Protem Speaker, to administer oaths to MLAs," Siddaramaiah told media.