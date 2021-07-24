CONGRESS IN FAST MODE OF CHANGES IN STATES

New Delhi

Since after appointing cricketer-turned-former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief to resolve the political turmoil in the party in the state, the Congress has geared up to make changes in the states lingering on for long in a fast mode before effecting a massive shake-up in AICC set-up at the national level, maybe before the month ends.

The fast mode may also resolve over a year-long dispute in Rajasthan by accommodating former PCC president and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and forcing the hand of CM Ashok Gehlot to accommodate Pilot’s supporters in the ministry as in various positions as early as the next week on the same lines on which the reluctant Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh’s hand was forced.

Sources said there may be changes in MP, where ex-CM Kamal Nath, 74, may be relieved as state PCC president, a post on which he led the party to victory in 2018 ousting the BJP govt. The leadership wants him back in Delhi for a national responsibility.

The PCC President’s post may go to one of the 4 working presidents — Jitu Patwari, Bala Bachhan, Ramnivas Rawat and Surendra Choudhary. The fast-forward began with the appointment of Ganesh Godiyal as the PCC president in Uttarakhand on Thursday, along with the formation of various panels to prepare for the Assembly poll next year.

In another bout of changes on Saturday, Bhupen Bora was appointed the president of Assam PCC, replacing Ripun Bora, along with 3 working presidents, alike Punjab. The working presidents are: Rana Goswami, Kama­la­khya Dey Purkayas­tha, MLA and Jakir Hussain Sikdar, also MLA. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said both Bhupen Bora and Rana Goswami have been relieved of their responsibility as the AICC secretaries.

Goa, which goes to poll next year, will soon see a new PCC chief and panels to handle the poll since all party leaders were invited to Delhi and consulted by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on the urgency of the changes to take on BJP in power in Goa through deceit. Other cha­n­g­es Venugopal annou­n­ced are: Appointment of Loken Sin­gh, senior vice-president, as an interim president of Manipur PCC, and appointment of Dr Arya Kumar Jnanendra as the chief organiser of Odisha Congress Seva Dal.

Sources said Congress President Sonia Gandhi is vetting the proposals pla­c­ed before her by the party leaders, in-charge of the sta­tes, and clearing them one by one and so there should be no surprise if more changes are annou­n­ced over the next 2-3 days.