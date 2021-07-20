‘Congress in coma’: PM asks BJP to counter Opposition’s Covid charges

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP MPs to proactively counter the Opposition's misleading charges on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic and hit out at the Congress, saying it is in a coma and is unable to digest the BJP coming to power.

Addressing a meeting of BJP parliamentary party, the Prime Minister said that the government was willing to hold discussions in both Houses of Parliament, but the Opposition was showing the most irresponsible behaviour.

Facing flak from the opposition on his government's response to the pandemic, Modi said the Covid-19 crisis is not a political but a humanitarian issue and the government has ensured no one goes hungry. He also asked the MPs to ensure that the Covid-19 vaccination drive is carried out smoothly in their constituencies.

Sharing the details of the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Prime Minister expressed concern about the attitude of the opposition, especially the Congress which still believes that only it has the right to be in power.

JOSHI SPEAK

Such a pandemic has been witnessed by the world after almost 100 years. Last time, in such a situation, people faced a severe food shortage, but this time the government ensured that no one slept hungry, Joshi said quoting the PM as telling the meet.

PROVISIONS FOR FREE

Modi stressed despite the pa­n­demic, a large section of the population got free ration, and told the BJP MPs that providing relief to the people was their responsibility and not a favour, as per Joshi.