Congress govt in Puducherry falls as Chief Minister Narayanasamy loses confidence vote in Assembly

"Those rejected by people cospired to topple our government but we stayed firm due to our resilience," he said.

"Former LG Kiran Bedi and Central Government colluded with the Opposition and tried to topple the government. As our MLAs stayed united we managed to pull off the last 5 years. The Centre has betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting funds we requested," he said in the Assembly.

"We formed the government with the support of DMK and independent MLAs. After that, we faced various elections. We have won all the by-elections. It is clear that people of Puducherry trust us," he added.

Further slamming the Centre, he said, "We demanded full Statehood to stop the nominated LG from snatching the rights of the people of Puducherry."

"Even after the parliamentary committee suggesting the Central Government to give full Statehood, Central Government refused it. Central Government didn't do anything to grant us full Statehood," CM said.

He also claimed that the Central Government has betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting the finds we requested.

Earlier, two more MLAs of the ruling Congress-DMK alliance resigned on Sunday, bringing down the side's strength further to 11 against the Opposition's 14.

Congress member K Lakshminarayanan and DMK's K Venkatesan quit the assembly, with the former saying the government lacked majority in the wake of the spate of resignations, while the Dravidian party legislator hit out at the alleged lack of funds to meet people's requirements.

The fresh bout of resignations took the tally in the last few days to three and the cumulative since last month to six.

Five Congress MLAs, including ex-ministers A Namassivayam (now in BJP) and Malladi Krishna Rao, have quit since last month, while another party legislator was disqualified earlier.