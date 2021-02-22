Congress govt in Puducherry falls as Chief Minister Narayanasamy loses confidence vote in Assembly

Puducherry: Congress government in Puducherry collapsed on Monday as the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy fell through following a walkout by the ruling coalition's MLAs.
The Puducherry Assembly met for a special session for a floor test of Narayanasamy five-year old government that was reduced to a minority following resignations by ruling dispensation members.
Moving a confidence vote for his government, Narayanasamy told the Assembly that his government had the majority and blamed former LG Kiran Bedi, th Central government and opposition for trying to topple his government.
"Those rejected by people cospired to topple our government but we stayed firm due to our resilience," he said.
"Former LG Kiran Bedi and Central Government colluded with the Opposition and tried to topple the government. As our MLAs stayed united we managed to pull off the last 5 years. The Centre has betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting funds we requested," he said in the Assembly.
"We formed the government with the support of DMK and independent MLAs. After that, we faced various elections. We have won all the by-elections. It is clear that people of Puducherry trust us," he added.
Further slamming the Centre, he said, "We demanded full Statehood to stop the nominated LG from snatching the rights of the people of Puducherry."
"Even after the parliamentary committee suggesting the Central Government to give full Statehood, Central Government refused it. Central Government didn't do anything to grant us full Statehood," CM said.
He also claimed that the Central Government has betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting the finds we requested.
Earlier, two more MLAs of the ruling Congress-DMK alliance resigned on Sunday, bringing down the side's strength further to 11 against the Opposition's 14.
Congress member K Lakshminarayanan and DMK's K Venkatesan quit the assembly, with the former saying the government lacked majority in the wake of the spate of resignations, while the Dravidian party legislator hit out at the alleged lack of funds to meet people's requirements.
The fresh bout of resignations took the tally in the last few days to three and the cumulative since last month to six.
Five Congress MLAs, including ex-ministers A Namassivayam (now in BJP) and Malladi Krishna Rao, have quit since last month, while another party legislator was disqualified earlier.