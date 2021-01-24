Congress got Subhas Chandra Bose killed: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj

Sakshi Maharaj's came on the day when the nation was celebrating Bose's 125th birth anniversary.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a crucial role in India's freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj. While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in a (Right to Information Act) RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident.

Earlier on January 20, in a provocative remark, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj had called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a "mad person".

"What should I say about a mad person who does not know the ABCD of politics," he said when reporters in Vishnugarh asked him about Gandhi's stand on the new farm laws.

The Unnao MP claimed that those taking part in the protests at Delhi's border are not farmers opposing the new agri-marketing laws brought by the Narendra Modi government.

"Those agitating are not farmers. Farmers cannot be anti-Modi. Under the guise of the farmers' agitation, this is protest against the triple talaq law, the abolition of article 370 and the decision to construct the Ram temple," he claimed.

(Inputs from Agencies)