Congress gives suspension of business notice in Upper House to discuss farmers' issues, inflation

Asked about Navjot Singh Sidhu's appointment as Punjab Congress president, Kharge said, "High Command must have taken a thoughtful decision. He is young and was an active parliamentarian. He has the zeal to work so we welcome it."

Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss the rise in the price of fuel and essential commodities and demanded immediate remedial measures to be taken by the government.

Meanwhile, several members have given notice in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss issues like the farmers' protest, fuel price rise and other issues.

CPI(M) MPs Elamaram Kareem and Dr V Sivadasan have given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 and demand to discuss the farmers' protest in Rajya Sabha.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 over demand to discuss Mekedatu Dam issue in the House.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2021 will continue till August 13.