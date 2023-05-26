Congress gets JD-S support in Karnataka upper House

Bengaluru: The JD-S has decided to support the Congress in the Legislative Council to get some of the controversial laws of the previous BJP government repealed.

The Grand Old Party lacks a majority in the legislative council and would need the JD-S support. The support was expected as it cannot be seen supporting the BJP when it comes to controversial laws like anti-conversion bill, hijab ban and the farm laws.

Common ground on certain issues

“The fact is that the JD-S and the Congress are rival parties, but we have common ground on certain issues. For instance, we are on the same page as the GOP when it comes to opposing controversial legislation. The state has not yet withdrawn the three farm laws, despite the Centre repealing them after realising that the farmers are up against them. If the Congress wants to repeal these laws, then we will back them. We will extend issue-based support to the government, provided its policies are pro-people,” KA Thippe Swamy, senior JD-S member of the council, said.

The strength of the council has been reduced to 68 from 75 because of the vacancies created by the resignations and retirements of some members. The Congress, which has 26 members at present, cannot alone pass any legislation in the upper house as the BJP still holds a majority with 35 seats.

Congress seeks JD-S support on key bills

“The numbers are set to change before the next session, and our position will be more comfortable. We are also confident of getting the support from the JD-S for key bills,” Congress MLC UB Venkatesh said.

The BJP, too, is trying to get the regional party on its side.

“The Congress is dreaming of repealing the significant laws. It won't be possible. We have reached out to JD-S leaders. The party will never back the Congress,” BJP chief whip in the council YA Narayanaswamy said.