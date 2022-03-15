Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra chairs review meet on Uttar Pradesh polls results

Days after results of the assembly elections, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday held review meeting with senior leaders and office bearers of UP Congress over party's performance.

Priyanka Gandhi is chairing the meeting in Delhi over party's dismal performance after it won only two seats in the 403-member state Assembly.

Senior party leaders of the state and other party officials are also attending the meeting Ddespite the party's massive campaigning with the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' in Uttar Pradesh, the party suffered a disastrous defeat.

The BJP emerged victorious winning 255 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The SP was the second largest party with 111 seats and its ally SBSP secured the win in six constituencies. Mayawati's BSP was reduced to only one seat.

The meeting comes two days after Vadra presented her report regarding the party's drubbing in the polls.

Delhi | Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds review meeting with senior leaders and office bearers of Uttar Pradesh Congress over party's performance in recently concluded Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/0shHvylJwS — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2022

The party will chalk out its future plan and roadmap for Uttar Pradesh where it contested all the seats alone without any alliance. This is the first time after many years that the Congress contested of its own.

Meanwhile, the Congress Working Committee on Sunday reposed faith in interim party chief Sonia Gandhi after its marathon meeting to discuss the outcome of the Assembly polls and authorised her to undertake "necessary and comprehensive" organisational changes.

Party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the CWC endorsed holding of a 'Chintan Shivir' (brainstorming session).

"The recent Assembly election results of five states are a cause of serious concern for the Indian National Congress. The party accepts that due to shortcomings in our strategy, we could not effectively expose the misrule of the BJP state governments in four states and overcome the anti-incumbency in the state of Punjab in the short time after effecting a change of leadership," said the CWC resolution.

The Congress Party will be fully prepared to face the electoral challenges in the election going states in 2022 and 2023 as well as in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 06:04 PM IST