Congress General Secretaries, State Incharges to meet tomorrow at AICC HQs; Sonia Gandhi to preside

The Congress party has called a meeting of all general secretaries and state in-charges, on October 26 at AICC HQs, to discuss membership campaign, training, agitation program, and strategy for the upcoming assembly polls, reported news agency ANI.

According to ANI, the meeting will be presided over by party president Sonia Gandhi. PCC presidents will also be present for the meeting.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The new membership drive of the party and finalising of the modalities for it would also be discussed during the meeting. A communication in this regard was earlier sent by AICC general secretary Organisation, KC Venugopal, reported PTI.

AICC general secretaries, in-charges and PCC presidents will participate in the meeting to be held on Tuesday, October 26 at 10.30 AM at the party headquarters in Delhi, it said.

The party leaders would also discuss the strategy for the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states -- Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur -- to be held early next year.

Meanwhile, Following several open criticism aimed at Congress by its group of 23 leaders (G-23), the party has now sought an undertaking from leaders and workers to never criticise the party's policies and programmes in public forums who aspire to take up primary membership, reported ANI.

"I subscribe to and work for promoting the principles of secularism, socialism and democracy. I shall not, directly or indirectly, openly or otherwise, adversely criticise the accepted policies and programmes of the party, except through party forums," read the newly constituted membership form.

This comes after several senior leaders, who are a part of G-23, criticised the party during media interactions and even questioned the organisational structure, demanding elections within the party.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 11:06 AM IST