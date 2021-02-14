'Congress fights polls to help BJP win': Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday alleged the Congress fights elections to help the BJP win, and asserted the main contest in the upcoming local body polls in Gujarat is between the ruling BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party. Talking to reporters ahead of his roadshow in Surat, Sisodia claimed the people of Gujarat are looking at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a "strong political alternative" and with a hope to defeat the BJP, which has ruled various local bodies in the state for more than two decades.

Elections to six municipal corporations - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar - will be held on February 21. Besides, polls to various other municipalities, district panchayats and taluka panchayats in Gujarat will be held on February 28. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has for the first time fielded candidates across various local bodies in Gujarat, and Surat is the third city in the state where Sisodia held a roadshow after Ahmedabad and Rajkot.

"I am happy to see the contest in the local body polls in Gujarat is between the BJP and AAP. People want to give a chance to Kejriwal's politics after looking at his governance in Delhi," Sisodia said. The AAP leader further said he visited Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and now Surat, where people told him how they are "fed up with the BJP and want it to be defeated". He claimed people told him that they earlier wanted to defeat the BJP, but the Congress was their only alternative.