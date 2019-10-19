Congress failed to abrogate Article 370 despite promising it in 1964: Modi

Rewari: Continuing his diatribe against Congress, PM Modi on Saturday accused its leaders of failing to abrogate Article 370 despite having promised it in Parliament in 1964.

He was addressing a rally in Rewari on the last day of campaigning for the Haryana assembly poll. “During a debate in Parliament in 1964, the country’s distinguished leader got upset. there was division in the Congress. There was a demand Article 370 be nullified and there be a debate on this issue in Parliament,” he said at the second rally of the day.

“At that time, Congress leaders, with folded hands, had said their demand would be met and Article 370 would be nullified in one year. But the matter was again put on the back burner,” said Modi.

“What was the compulsion and what game was being played,” he asked, urging people to punish the Congress for it in the assembly poll.

He also attacked the opposition party, claiming it did not build any memorial for jawans and policemen who sacrificed their lives for the nation for 70 years. Only BJP govt built such memorials for them, the PM said.

“They did not allow nurturing of any political party there,” he alleged, claiming the Congress and its supporters were only concerned about their “chairs”, not about Kashmir.

“The limits were crossed when they opposed this move (abrogation of Article 370) in overseas countries like those who were behind spreading terrorism,” he alleged.

“This is their mentality. Those who opposed this move are seeking votes from you. You need to punish them.”

“We are now producing bulletproof jackets and also been exporting them to other countries,” he said.

No distance now between Kartarpur Sahib and pilgrims: PM

The distance between Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan and Guru Nanak’s followers is now ending, PM Modi said on Saturday, the last day of campaigning in Haryana.

Also he reiterated the water over which Haryana’s farmers have a right will not flow into Pakistan. “The BJP, the NDA government has got lucky one more time. The distance between our Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s holy place, Kartarpur Sahib and all of us is now ending,” he said at his first election meeting in Ellenabad in Sirsa district. “In 1947, those who were responsible for drawing the dividing line did not think that the devotees should not be separated from the Guru by a distance of only 4kms. Even after this, should the Congress government not have tried to erase this distance in 70 years?”

“The new national highway built from Kapurthala to Govindwal Sahib near Tarn Taran will now be known as Guru Nanak Dev Ji Marg.”

On a bid by India to divert the water of rivers flowing into Pak, he said: “Once I decide to do something, I always accomplish that. The water over which Haryana’s farmers have the right won’t flow to Pak now.”