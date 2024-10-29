Congress Faces Criticism Over Stance On Reservations; BJP Shows The Way

Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi | X

Since India's independence, the Congress party has consistently emphasised its respect for the Constitution and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. However, some political observers argue that the party’s actions often contrast with its public statements.

Critics claim Congress has selectively applied Ambedkar’s principles, highlighting instances such as the creation of a separate constitution for Jammu and Kashmir. They contend that the Congress has leaned on the legacy of the Constitution and Ambedkar's contributions as electoral tools, rather than strictly following them as policy foundations.

Over the years, Congress leaders, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, have faced scrutiny for their seemingly inconsistent support for reservation policies intended to uplift marginalized communities, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC). These provisions, integral to Ambedkar's vision, aim to level the social and economic playing field.

Congress vs BJP

Yet, some allege that Congress's commitment to these measures has wavered, especially in comparison to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has pledged to increase reservation benefits for the non-creamy layer within these communities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi, one of Congress's prominent leaders, has faced backlash for comments suggesting that the party might consider revisiting reservations altogether.

Despite the potential implications, these remarks did not attract extensive media attention, and few Congress figures openly addressed or clarified the stance.

Recently, Nana Patole, Maharashtra’s Congress President, expressed that the party could consider phasing out certain reservations, which sparked criticism from SC, ST, and OBC groups.

BJP questions Congress’s intentions

In response, BJP leaders questioned Congress’s intentions, pointing to the rising discontent within these communities. Some community representatives have even warned that Congress’s stance on reservations could significantly impact their voting preferences in the upcoming elections.

Moreover, Congress has faced accusations of prioritising Muslim interests over Dalit issues. A statement from a senior Congress leader, stating that "Muslims have the first right over India's resources," has added fuel to the debate. Critics argue that such statements reflect a perceived neglect of Dalit interests during Congress's leadership.

Questions raised over Congress's vision

This ongoing controversy reflects a deep political divide, with SC, ST, and OBC communities voicing concerns that Congress may be moving away from Ambedkar’s vision of social justice.

Meanwhile, the BJP continues to position itself as a steadfast supporter of these communities by upholding and expanding reservation policies, framing this approach as a clear contrast to Congress’s perceived intentions regarding these essential social provisions.