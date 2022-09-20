Congress election process set in motion | File Photo

The Congress on Tuesday set in motion the process for the election of its president, with state returning officers releasing the list of electors four days ahead of the nomination.

The contenders require the electors’ list since they need minimum 10 electors to file nomination.

More than 9,000 electors figure in the list. They will cast their votes on October 17 – if there is more than one candidate.

On Tuesday, Congress chief spokesman Jairam Ramesh once again tweeted that everyone is free to stand and “you don’t need permission from Rahul ji or Sonia ji to file your nomination papers as it is an open process and no permission is required”.

“The Congress is the only party that has polls to elect its president, unlike [the] CPM and [the] BJP,” he said.

Explaining the process of the elections, Jairam said, “We try to bring consensus. The best way to achieve it is by following the Kamaraj model. Polls will happen on October 17 if there is more than 1 candidate.”

Party leader Sonia Gandhi told Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who called on her on Monday, that he is free to contest. She is believed to have told him that reports suggesting that she wants Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to be the party president are wrong. (There are indications that Gehlot might filing his nomination papers on September 26.)