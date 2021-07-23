Congress, DMK, Shiv Sena MPs stage protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over Pegasus issue

On Thursday, several Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, had staged a protest against the Centre's farm laws in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.

Congress held protest marches in different states seeking a Supreme Court-monitored probe into allegations of surveillance using Pegasus spyware. The party has also demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire.

The names of over 40 Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware, according to a report published in The Wire on Sunday.

According to the report, the journalists who were targeted work for some news organisations in the country including Hindustan Times, The Hindu, India Today, Indian Express and Network18. Many of them cover matters related to Defence, Home Ministry, Election Commission and Kashmir among others.

(With inputs from Agencies)