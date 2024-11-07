Congress Dissolves Its Himachal Pradesh State Unit

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday dissolved its Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) unit of Himachal Pradesh to revamp it.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal to dissolve the entire state unit of the PCC, District Presidents, and Block Congress Committees of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect, a party release said.
The party saw factionalism in the Rajya Sabha by-polls earlier this year which led to the defeat of its official candidate. The party subsequently won most of the by-polls to ensure that the state government remains stable.
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)
