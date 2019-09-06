Congress delegation fails to meet Chidambaram at Tihar jail

New Delhi: A day after a Delhi court sent former Finance Minister and senior COngress leader P. Chidambaram to judicial custody till September 19, a delgation of the party leaders went to meet him at Tihar jail but were not allowed to meet him as the allotted time was over.

According to Congress leaders, party General Secretary Mukul Wasnik, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande, Delhi in-charge P.C. Chacko and Manikkam Tagore had gone to the Tihar jail. Chidambaram is in jail No. 7 of Tihar since Thursday evening. The jail No. 7 is meant for economic offenders.

According to them, the delegation was not allowed to meet the former Home Minister as the allotted time of meeting prisoners was over. The delegation then inquired about Chidambaram and came back.

A senior party leader, wishing not be named, said they had gone to meet Chidambaram in the Tihar jail on the directions of party interim President Sonia Gandhi to show solidarity with him.