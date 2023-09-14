Congress Contemplates Rajasthan Assembly Election Alliances Amidst Internal Debate | file pic

Jaipur: The Congress, which is leading the formation of an alliance of opposition parties at the national level, probably will not form any alliance in the Rajasthan assembly elections. The Strategy Committee of the party for the Rajasthan Assembly elections is not in favour of any alliance in the upcoming assembly polls.

The committee will send its suggestions on this matter to the Congress high command, although the final decision will be made by the party leadership.

Harish Chaudhary: Consensus in state party committee

The Chairman of the party's Strategy Committee, Harish Chaudhary, said, "There is a consensus in the committee that the party organization has weakened in the assembly seats on which the party had allied last time. We believe that this time the party should not form any alliance in the assembly elections. Our government has done a good job in Rajasthan, so the party should move forward and contest the elections strongly based on the performance of the government and the ideology and policies of the party."

He mentioned that this is the suggestion of the committee, which will be sent to the party leadership since the final decision must be made by the leadership alone.

Among the parties that are part of I.N.D.I.A, the Communist Party Marxist (CPM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are contesting the elections in Rajasthan. What is interesting is that the Rajasthan Congress President, Govind Singh Dotasara, has a different opinion on this matter.

Two days ago, Dotasara had stated that if there is any alliance at the national level, then Rajasthan will not remain untouched by it, and like-minded parties will contest elections together in Rajasthan as well.

2018 alliance of party

In the 2018 elections, the Congress party had formed an alliance with RLD, LJD, and NCP in 5 assembly seats: Malpura, Bharatpur, Bali, Kushalgarh, and Mundawar, but Bharatpur was the only seat where the alliance worked for Congress, as Subhash Garg of RLD won the seat.

Although the Strategy Committee of the party does not want the party to form alliances, if the party decides to do so, it would be with the RLD in Bharatpur, with the CPM in Bhadra, Dungargarh, and Dhodh, and with AAP in one or two seats in Ganganagar and Hanumangarh, as they are adjoining districts of Punjab where AAP is the ruling party.

The state leadership of the party is also considering the possibilities of an alliance with the emerging Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal's party, RLP, but it has not yet become a part of the opposition alliance.

The Jat leaders of the party from western Rajasthan, including Harish Choudhary and Divya Maderna, may oppose this, as both have a political rivalry with Beniwal.