Congress cites instances of Facebook poll meddling

The Congress party on Tuesday unearthed documents to question the interference of Facebook in Indian elections and openly helping out the Bhartiya Janata Party since 2012, even though the country's election law bars foreigners from participating in the democratic process.



Continuing with its tirade against Facebook India, Congress spokesman Pawan Khera cited internal memos that showed how the social media platform had helped the BJP all these years in making viral fake news on opposition leaders. One such instance of fake news getting traction was that about then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav raising his hand at his father.

The target of the Congress attack on Tuesday was Ankhi Das, the India head of Facebook; the party cited her claim that she had drafted letters of late BJP leader Arun Jaitley and thus turned Facebook into a BJP lobbyist, instead of remaining a detached social media platform.

Khera reproduced an article written by Das on May 17, 2014, a day after the Lok Sabha election results were out, on how her social media platform had to fight with the outgoing Congress government. She also gave Facebook credit for the BJP's victory because of its continuous campaign from 2011 to 2014.