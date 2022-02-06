Congress chose a person accused of corruption charges as their CM candidate: AAP leader Raghav Chadha after party announces Charanjit Singh Channi as CM face for Punjab polls

Hours after the Congress announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister face for the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab, state Aam Aadmi Party in-charge Raghav Chadha on Sunday said that Congress is party today is a divided house and it requires no opposition.

Amid speculations over the CM's face in Punjab ahead of polls, Rahul Gandhi at a rally today in Ludhiana announced Channi's name.

Reacting to this, Raghav Chadha said, "This is deeply sad that out of 3 cr Punjabis Congress chose a person (Punjab CM Channi) accused of corruption charges as their CM candidate."

"Congress party today is a divided house, it requires no opposition. This is deeply sad that out of 3 cr Punjabis Congress chose a person (Punjab CM Channi) accused of corruption charges as their CM candidate," AAP leader Raghav Chadha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Gandhi made this announcement addressing a virtual rally here, after Sidhu in a speech hailed the party's decision to make Channi as the state CM after the unceremonious exit of the Amarinder Singh last year.



"People of Punjab said we need a chief minister who is from a 'gareeb ghar' (humble family), who understands poverty and hunger," Gandhi said.

"It was a tough decision, you made it easy," said Gandhi declaring Channi as the party's CM face. Gandhi warmly hugged Channi, Sidhu and party leader Sunil Jakhar after he made the announcement.

Before the announcement, both Channi and Sidhu again assured that whoever is chosen by the party as the CM face, they will stand by the decision.

The Congress had taken feedback from party leaders and workers in this regard.

Gandhi said people of Punjab and party workers gave him a tough job. He said a political leader is not made in 10-15 days.

Channi at the rally directed most of his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, saying they cannot bring any change in Punjab. He accused the party of spending Rs 500 crore on advertisements in Punjab and called AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann is a "proxy".

"There is a big difference between running a stage and the state," said Channi as he took a swipe at the comedian-turned-politician Mann.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 08:22 PM IST