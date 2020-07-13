Congress caught in turbulence, as Pilot hits mute button

Jaipur / New Delhi

Even as the sun set over the desert state of Rajasthan on Monday, the curtain is yet to fall on the political crisis that is raging in the state. The day’s development included Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s power show and claiming support of 109 MLAs along with a unanimous resolution. But there has been stoic silence from Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Apart from the message from his media team on Sunday night, there has not been a word from him. His social media handles and pages have been silent. The only reactions from his camp have been in the form of social media posts from a few of his supporters.

It cannot be denied that the Congress high command wants him back. Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, who came as Sonia Gandhi’s envoy urged him on Monday morning to speak to party leaders and attend the CLP meeting. While Pilot did not react or respond, Surjewala once again repeated the invitation to attend the CLP meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday morning at Fairmont hotel.

There are reports of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra having stepped in to seek a solution to the crisis and work out a consensus between Gehlot and Pilot. Pilot had made it clear he would not be speaking to any leader sent to Jaipur, there is now hope of reconciliation due to Priyanka’s intervention.

But the question is what will Pilot demand and would the party high command grant it. It also needs to be seen if the situation between Gehlot and Pilot has reached a point of no return; or can they re establish a cordial working relationship and not exist as opposing poles.

The ball is now in Pilot's court - he has to take the next step – whether back to the Congress fold or away from the party that his family has been associated with for two generations.