Congress calls meeting of AICC general secretaries, PCC presidents tomorrow

Udaipur: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi and others during a meeting of AICC General Secretaries, In-charges, PCC Presidents and CLPs on day 2 of the partys Nav Sankalp Shivir, in Udaipur. | (PTI Photo)

Congress has on Thursday called a meeting of AICC general secretaries and PCC presidents tomorrow.

The meeting comes ahead of Rajya Sabha elections which are scheduled to take place on June 10.

A week ago, a Congress held a follow-up meeting of general secretaries and AICC incharges on the Chintan Shivir Declaration.

Party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ajay Maken, Rajiv Shukla, Tariq Anwar, PL Punia, Randeep Surjewala, KC Venugopal attended the meeting.

Congress held a three-day Navsankalp Shivir in Rajasthan's Udaipur that concluded on Sunday. Six committees were formed for the workshop and 430 leaders deliberated on the party's strategy to deal with the emerging challenges.

Congress calls a meeting of AICC general secretaries and PCC presidents tomorrow. — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

What was discussed in Navsankalp Shivir?

According to the party's declaration, Congress will reach out to all like-minded parties and is open to alliances. In the declaration, Congress party has decided to set up three new departments -- public insight, election management and national training.Under the General Secretary (Organization) of the Indian National Congress, the work of the office-bearers of the All India Congress Committee, State Congress Committee, District Congress Committee will also be evaluated, so that the office bearers doing the best work get a chance to move forward and the inactive office bearers can be retrenched, the declaration mentioned.



Secondly, the party has decided to provide 50 per cent representation to those below 50 years of age at all levels of organisation, as per the declaration.In a landmark decision, the declaration mentioned that "no person should hold one party position for more than five years to give opportunity to new people." Further, the Congress party will enforce '1 person, 1 post', '1 family, 1 ticket' rules with riders and ticket for second family member only after 5 years of party work.

At the national level, a group should be formed by the Congress President from amongst the members of the Congress Working Committee, which should give suggestions to the Congress President from time to time to take decisions on important and important political matters and help in the implementation of the above decisions, it added.

On the completion of 75 years of independence, 75 km long padyatra should be organized at every district level from August 9, in which the goals of freedom struggle and the spirit of sacrifice and sacrifice should be displayed.

(with agency inputs)