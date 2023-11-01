'Congress Built Country, BJP Must Tell What They Did': Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | FPJ

Sukma/Raipur: I have not come only here for votes, I have come here to need your support in saving the constitution as well as nation and society, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said while addressing an election related rally in Sukma on Wednesday.

In the electoral constituency of excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma, it is the first election related rally of Congress president Kharge.

Kharge lashes out at BJP

While appealing to the public to vote for Lakhma, Kharge made a scathing attack on the saffron party BJP and its leaders. Congress made significant contributions in building this nation, but I ask BJP to answer what is their contribution in nation building, he questioned.

Congress promised loan waiver for farmers, increased the rate of paddy procurement as well as the procurement limit of paddy to be procured, increased MSP or paddy bonus, Baghel government did it with full sincerity. In BJP rule the disparity between the rich and poor widened, rich become richer and poor became poorer. Meanwhile, the Congress government put money in the bank accounts of farmers.

Kharge praises Congress for commendable work

Congress people have laid their lives to secure freedom and built the nation. Walking on the path of Gandhi-Nehru, the nation reached this paradigm, Kharge said.

The contribution of Ambedkar and Nehru is the Indian Constitution under which still people vote and elect government. MGNREGA like schemes in the country is the outcome of Congress contribution.

Congress and Bhupesh Baghel government introduced PESA to conserve the rights of the tribals, but the ruling Modi government brought another law to weaken PESA. We want to empower people and BJP wants to restrict their development, the Congress President alleged.

What Congress promises, it delivers, Kharge said.