Congress blames Centre's 'callousness, casualness' for Manipur violence

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday blamed the casualness of the double-engine BJP government of the Centre and Manipur and their failure in triggering the violence between two tribal groups for the past one week.

Its senior leader and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said a wrong order of the Manipur High Court created the unprecedented violence.

He said the crisis was created since the High Court was not told by the state government that reservation of SCs and STs falls under the domain of the President of India as ruled by the Supreme Court 23 years ago in a Maharashtra case and no state government can tweak it.

The state government did not state this explicitly before the High Court, resulting in a wrong ruling by the High Court. Its callousness and casualness is responsible for the way Manipur is burning, he said.

Singhvi said the Centre could have taken care of the Manipur tribals along with many states' tribal issues were handled in Parliament in the last two sessions, but the Home Ministry just ignored it.

