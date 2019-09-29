Congress, BJP name candidates for Rajasthan bypolls

Jaipur: The Congress here on Sunday nominated Rita Chaudhary to contest by-election to the Mandawa constituency of Rajasthan, scheduled on October 21. She will lock horns with Bharatiya Janata Party's Sushila Seegda, a former Congress leader who joined the BJP on Sunday.

For the Khinvsar seat in Nagaur, the Congress has nominated Harendra Mirdha against Narayan Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), the alliance partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

Narayan Beniwal is brother of Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal.

Sushila Seegda, suspended from Congress a few months ago, is daughter-in-law of veteran Congress leader Brijlal Seegda.

Earlier, it was being speculated that Atul, son of Narendra Khinchad, who quit the Assembly after winning the Lok Sabha elections, would get the BJP ticket from Mandava.

However, to avoid allegations of promoting the family legacy, the BJP dropped the idea and gave the ticket to Sushila.

Congress candidate Rita Chaudhary's father Ramnarayan Chaudhary has strong influence in Mandava. In the last Assembly elections, Khinchad defeated Rita by 2,346 votes.

Mandawa's Congress and BJP candidates shall file their nomination papers on Monday.