Congress, BJP complain to EC against each other | Representative Image

New Delhi: Both Congress and BJP leaders on Friday approached the Election Commission to demand barring of campaign by their rival leaders like Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.,



Senior Congress leaders led by its senior leader Dr Abhishek M Singhvi on Friday complained to the Election Commission against senior BJP leaders, including home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Congress: Communal and baseless allegations

"They have levelled communal and baseless allegations against the Congress. The BJP leaders have also made highly objectionable remarks against the minorities for which we want the EC to ban them from campaigning in the ongoing Karnataka Assembly elections," Dr Singhvi said.



A delegation of the BJP also approached the EC with a complaint against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for violation off the Model Code of Conduct in the Karnataka elections by making a personal attack or character remark through an indecent statement against Prime Minister Modi in public domain, clearly showing that the Congress leaders have no respect for the democratically elected national leaders. It wanted the EC to bar Kharge from campaigning in the arnataka elections and file an FIR against him.



Even though Kharge has clarified that his remark of "Snake" relates to the BJP and not Modi, but the BJP petition to the EC says: "Such perverse pronouncements, if not checked effectively, will not only vitiate the electoral atmosphere, but will also further encourage the Congress rank and file in lowering the levels of propriety of the quality of political discourse.



Insisting that a derogatory, abusive, malicious, libelous and offensive, without any bsis in law or in fact. A smear campaign is being run to tarnish the image and reputation of Modi and BJP, with a clear intent to spread misinformation and thereby influence the voters in a wrongful manner.