Congress attacks centre over appointment of Ayodhya verdict judge as AP Guv: 'who work for Modi are now the Governors'

The Congress party on Sunday hit out at the centre after the government appointed six news faces as governors and reshuffled seven others. As retired Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer, who was part of the 2019 Ayodhya verdict, was made the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said those "who work for Modi are now the Governors".

"Modi work for Adani...who work for Modi are now Governors. Who works for people then? Bharat Mata ki Jai," the Congress leader tweeted.

𝗝𝗮𝗶𝗿𝗮𝗺 𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀𝗵 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝘂𝗻 𝗝𝗮𝗶𝘁𝗹𝗲𝘆'𝘀 𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗼𝗻 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘁-𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗷𝗼𝗯𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗷𝘂𝗱𝗴𝗲𝘀

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also took a vieled dig at Justice Nazeer's appointment as governor by sharing an old video of a speech by late Arun Jaitley.

"Pre-retirement judgments are influenced by post-retirement jobs," Jaitley said in that 2012 video.

"Adequate proof of this in the past 3-4 years for sure," Jairam Ramesh wrote while sharing the video.

𝗕𝗟 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗵 𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗺𝘀 '𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴-𝗹𝗲𝗳𝘁 𝗲𝗰𝗼𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺'

Former Supreme Court of India judge Justice Syed Abdul Nazeer retired on January 4, 2023 and will now be taking over as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. He will be succeeding Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who has been moved to serve as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Hitting out at the Congress and opposition over their criticism of Justice Nazeer's appointment, BJP' General Secretary (Org) BL Santhosh wrote: "As has become a practice now a days Congi - Left eco system opposes appointment of Justice ( Rtd ) Abdul Nazeer ‘s appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh . His biggest sin acc to eco system is Sri Ram Janma Bhumi judgement . DO AS I SAY NOT AS I DO brigade in action."

𝗝𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗡𝗮𝘇𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗔𝘆𝗼𝗱𝗵𝘆𝗮, 𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗷𝘂𝗱𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁

Justice Syed Abdul Nazeer was a part of several landmark judgments, including the Ayodhya case. He was the only Muslim judge on the constitutional bench that issued a unanimous verdict in favor of the Ram Janmabhoomi in the Ayodhya case.

Justice Abdul Nazeer was also a member of the Constitution Bench that upheld the validity of the 2016 demonetization initiative.

