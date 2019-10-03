Congress attacks BJP for 'politics of falsehood'

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday took to the streets to stake claim to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, using his 150th birth anniversary to attack the BJP and stress its point that those who indulge in the politics of falsehood cannot understand his ideals of truth and selfless service.

In a show of strength, perhaps the first since the party's Lok Sabha poll debacle in May, Congress president Sonia Gandhi as well as her children, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were out on the streets accompanied by thousands of party workers.

While Rahul Gandhi led a march of party workers to Rajghat, Sonia Gandhi waited at the memorial to address the workers and Priyanka Gandhi was in Lucknow.

Paying homage to Gandhi at Rajghat, Sonia Gandhi told party workers and leaders that the Mahatma's soul would be pained by what has been happening in India in the last few years under the present dispensation.

She claimed that the Congress was the only one party that followed the path shown by him and carried on his legacy.

Sonia Gandhi also participated in the oath that Congress workers took to achieve the India of his dreams by keeping faith in constitutional values. Earlier in the morning, Rahul Gandhi fronted a march of party workers from the Delhi Congress office at the Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg to Rajghat.

He said he paid tribute to Gandhi, who through his words and deeds, showed us that love for all living beings and non violence is the only way to defeat oppression, bigotry and hatred.

Addressing the gathering at Rajghat in Hindi, Sonia Gandhi attacked the BJP government for seeking to appropriate Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. No matter what they might claim, only the Congress has followed Bapu's path and provided jobs, education and facilities to farmers, accomplishments which are unparalleled, she said.

"How can those who pursue the politics of falsehood understand that Gandhiji was the worshipper of truth? How can those who can do anything for power understand that Gandhiji was a worshipper of non violence?

How can those thirsty for power understand the meaning of Gandhiji's Swaraj? Those who claim to be supreme at the first opportunity, how can they understand the value of selfless service of Gandhiji?" she asked while attacking those in power.