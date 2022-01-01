Congress asks PM Modi, Amit Shah, and others to adopt THESE New Year resolutions

The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, asking them to adopt a few New Year resolutions.

The Congress asked PM Modi to "focus on people, not PR".

The party asked Amit Shah to "protect citizens, not criminals". "Not elections, not criminals, not his party; we hope his duties towards our nation take precedence over all for HM Shah, this 2022," the tweet read.

The Congress asked Narendra Singh Tomar to "aid our annadatas, not attack them". "Annadatas satisfy the nation's need, Crony-capitalists satisfy their own greed; this 2022, we hope BJP chooses the right side," the party tweeted.

The grand old party asked Mansukh Mandaviya to "take lessons from the past and save lives during the third COVID-19 wave".

Earlier in the day, PM Modi greeted people on the New Year. He tweeted: “Happy 2022! May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone’s lives. May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters". He also shared a clip of the recent episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’, his monthly radio broadcast, in which he had extended his wishes to people.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 07:04 PM IST