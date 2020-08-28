Congress appoints Jairam Ramesh as party's chief whip in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The Congress party on Thursday appointed Rajya Sabha MP and former union minister Jairam Ramesh as the chief whip of the party in Rajya Sabha and also formed a group of 10 MPs for smooth and effective coordination in both the Houses of Parliament.

Congress party also appointed two young faces Gaurav Gogoi as deputy leader and Ravneet Singh Bittu as the whip of the party in Lok Sabha. While party leader K. Suresh will continue to remain as the Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha.

Congress formed a group comprising of 10 MPs in Parliament to deal with issues relating to Parliament which include Ghulam Nabi Azad (Leader of the Party), Anand Sharma (Deputy Leader), Jairam Ramesh (Chief Whip), Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, AR Chowdhury (Leader of the Party), Gaurav Gogoi (Deputy Leader), K Suresh(Chief Whip), Manickam Tagore and Ravneet Singh Bittu(Whip).