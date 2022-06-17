Congress appoints Jairam Ramesh as AICC Communication in-charge

Jairam Ramesh appointed as the AICC media in-charge | PTI

Amid the mounting tension on former party chief, Rahul Gandhi, Congress on Thursday appointed senior party leader Jairam Ramesh as the AICC General-Secretary in-charge of communication, publicity, and media. Ramesh replaced Randeep Surjewala, stating that he will continue as the General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka.

"Congress President has appointed Jairam Ramesh as AICC General Secretary In-charge of Communication, Publicity, and Media including Social and Digital Media with immediate effect. Randeep Singh Surjewala has been thankfully relieved from his current responsibility as General Secretary In-charge, Communication. He will continue as General Secretary In-charge, Karnataka," the grand-old party said in a statement signed by the party's General Secretary (organization) KC Venugopal.

Surjewala congratulates Jairam Ramesh

Following the announcement, Surjewala took to his Twitter handle and congratulated Ramesh on his appointment. Responding to him, Ramesh tweeted, "You have done an outstanding job Randeep and you are a very difficult act to follow. Besides I cant step into your shoes since your shoe size is so much bigger than mine. You will remain an integral part of the communications team."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The development comes after Surjewala won the Rajya Sabha election from the state of Rajasthan. The national decades-old party has won all three Rajya Sabha seats it contested in the states it is in power.