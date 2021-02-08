Congress apes social media campaign that gave edge to PM Modi

NEW DELHI: A realisation has dawned on the Congress leaders on how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP gained tremendously through the social media campaign.

On Monday, Congress treasurer Pawan Bansal and social media department head Rohan Gupta launched a month-long social media campaign with a target of enrolling 5 lakh social media warriors to spread the word on the idea of India and make people aware on how the Modi government is diverting India to a wrong path.

Unlike the abusive social media campaign of the BJP, they said the Congress will educate the people on how to come together and fight the false narratives creating fear and suspicion in the minds of all.

They said they are providing an authentic social media platform to involve all in the Congress thinking and ideology. Gupta said various subjects connected with the people will be picked up for all minds come together to spread a message that helps the people.

He gave the example of the farmers' laws. The social media will give opportunity to state what improvements are needed in these laws and how they are going to hit the livelihood of the farmers and how some 85% small and marginal farmers having 5 acres or less land will be automatically crowded out.