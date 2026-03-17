Congress Announces 55 Candidates For Kerala Polls; Ramesh Pisharody Replaces Rahul Mamkootathil In Palakkad

MP News: National Youth Congress Acts Tough On Controversy In Neemuch | Representative Image

The Indian National Congress on Tuesday released its first list of 55 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Legislative Assembly election, where polling is scheduled for April 9 and results will be declared on May 4. The party is the largest constituent of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the state.

Prominent leaders named in the list include VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, Sunny Joseph, Aisha Potty and Chandy Oommen. In a notable move, the party fielded Malayalam actor Ramesh Pisharody from Palakkad.

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The Congress denied a ticket to youth leader Rahul Mamkootathil, who has been embroiled in sexual harassment allegations and faces multiple cases. The party replaced him with Pisharody in an apparent bid to retain the Palakkad seat, which it has held since 2011.

Several sitting MLAs have been renominated as the party seeks to improve its performance after the 2021 elections, when the ruling Left Democratic Front secured a dominant victory. With a total of 140 seats in the Assembly, Congress leaders expressed confidence following encouraging results in recent local body polls.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi currently represents the state in Parliament after winning the Wayanad bypoll.