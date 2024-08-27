Congress Announces 1st List Of 9 Candidates For Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024; Check Names Here

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday announced a list of nine candidates who will contest in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in a document signed by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal.

The announcement came after Congress clinched a seat-sharing deal with ally National Conference (NC).

The Central Election Committee has selected the following persons as Congress candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/wo1bkdojhv — Congress (@INCIndia) August 26, 2024

Names Of Prominent Leaders To Contest In The J&K Assembly Elections 2024

Prominent leaders announced were Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru and Vikar Rasool Wani from Banihal. While Peerzada Mohd Syed will contest for the important Anantnag constituency, Sheikh Riaz seeks the Doda seat.

The party has fielded Surinder Singh Channi from the Tral seat, Amanullah Mantoo from Devsar, Shaikh Zafarullah from Inderwal, Nadeem Sharief from Bhadarwah, and Pradeep Kumar Bhagat from Doda West.

National Conference Announces Names Of 18 Candidates For J&K Assembly Elections 2024

Earlier on Monday, the National Conference announced a list of 18 candidates who have been nominated as candidates from the party for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The party said in a social media post that party president Farooq Abdullah had approved the nominations.

As approved by Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah the following persons are nominated as contesting candidates from Jammu and Kashmir National Conference against the Assembly constituencies shown against each below:



•01. Retd. Justice Hussnain Masoodi - Pampore

•02. Mohammad… — JKNC (@JKNC_) August 26, 2024

Contestants from key constituencies include retired Justice Hussnain Masoodi from Pampore, Mohammad Khalil Bandh from Pulwama, Sheikh Mohammad Rafi from Shopian, Gh Mohi-Ud-Din Mir from Rajpora and Khalid Najeeb Soharwardy from Doda.

Additionally, the National Conference (NC) has announced Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Mir as the candidate for Rajpora, Showkat Hussain Ganie for Zainpora, Sheikh Mohammad Rafi for Shopian, and former minister Sakina Ittoo for DH Pora, Showkat Hussain Ganie from Zainpora, Peerzada Feroze Ahmad from Devsar, Chowdary Zaffer Ahmad from Larnoo, Abdul Majeed Larmi from Anantnag West, Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri from (Bijbehara), Reyaz Ahmad Khan from Anantnag East, Altaf Ahmad Kaloo from Pahalgam, Mehboob Iqbal from Bhaderwah, Khalid Najeeb Soharwardy from Doda, Arjun Singh Raju from Ramban, Sajad Shaheen from Banihal, Sajad Kichloo from Kishtwar, Pooja Thokur from Pader-Nagsani.

Earlier, the National Conference will contest 51 of 90 seats and Congress 32, according to the seat-sharing pact reached by the two parties for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. The two parties will also have a "friendly contest" on five seats.

The two parties have left one seat each for CPI(M) and Panthers Party.

About J&K Assembly Elections 2024

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 4.

Voting will be held for 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Election Commission, the Union Territory has 88.06 lakh electors.