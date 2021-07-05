Congress and corruption are two sides of same coin: SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Punjab power crisis

Amid the ongoing power crisis in Punjab, Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday slammed the Congress government for failing in handling the issue since years and giving priority to save their post.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal said Congress covernment in Punjab is not worried for people they are just visiting Delhi to save their post. She further said that Congress has laid down its weapons and have accepted defeat as people have taken to the streets due to chaos for electricity.

She also alleged that this is a govt of robbers. "Congress and corruption are two sides of the same coin," she said further.

Punjab has been reeling under an unprecedented power shortage with urban and rural areas facing long hours of load shedding amid scorching heat.

The Congress-led government has been under fire from the opposition for not being able to provide sufficient electricity to consumers, especially to paddy growers for sowing their crop.