Congress' Ajay Maken and Gaurav Gogoi quarantined in Manipur; BJP accuses them of 'disregarding' coronavirus guidelines

Maken not one to stay quiet, then claimed that the Congress had received all necessary permission from the state to meet the governor, claiming that the team that had arrived at Imphal had already been tested by all the medical staff. "No Ram Madhav ji Congress always regards rules & traditions- We came here with permission (as attached)with full knowledge & booked quarantine centre in advance It’s a support to the Manipur PCC & it’s people in fight against a Govt formed by manipulation against popular votes! (sic)" he said.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Freiday said that many members from Congress are supporting his government in the state.

"Many members from Congress and others are supporting us. MLAs are coming forward to support our government's work for development and welfare of the State. The decision on floor test will be taken by Governor but as of today, we have seen who got the majority," Singh said.

This came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Manipur with 28 votes. BJP candidate Leisemba Sanajaoba defeated Congress candidate T Mangibabu.

Earlier, three BJP MLAs resigned and joined Congress while four National People's Party (NPP) MLAs, an independent MLA and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA withdrew support to N Biren Singh-led government.