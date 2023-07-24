Congress Accuses BJP Of 'Shielding' PM Modi From Speaking On Manipur Issue, BJP Says GOP 'Running Away From Discussion'

The Congress party on Monday intensified its attack against PM Minister Modi and the ruling BJP over Manipur ethnic violence and horrific videos of assault of women, demanding a discussion from the PM on the issues in both houses of parliament. The BJP, meanwhile, accused the grand old party of 'running away from discussion on Manipur', because it will expose the wrongdoings in the states governed by it.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Monday launched an attack against Pm Modi. Gogoi said, "PM Modi can address the U.S. Congress, but he cannot speak inside our nation's Parliament."

"PM Modi can hug French President Macron, but he refuses to hug the victims of Manipur violence."

"The BJP is shielding the PM from speaking inside Parliament and treating the Manipur crisis as an ordinary Law and Order issue," Gogoi added.

"The PM can change the CMs of election-going states. For some reason, he continues to back the decisions of the CM of Manipur, who has admitted that hundreds of sexual assault instances have been reported in the state. We want a substantive and exhaustive debate on Manipur inside the Parliament. The PM is running away from the scrutiny of the members of the opposition parties!" Gogoi said.

Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil accused home minister Amit Shah of lying inside the parliament.

"Today, the Home Minister openly lied – the government is ready to discuss Manipur in the House. How low will you stoop to mislead the people of this country?" Gohil asked.

He also explained why the opposition is demanding for discussion under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, in her response, hit back at the Congress accusing it of doing politics over crime against women.

"Congress is running away from discussion on Manipur as they know they will have to answer on crimes against women in their states but I want to appeal that stop using crime against women as instruments to settle political scores," she said.

After coming under attack from the opposition over the Manipur issue, the ruling party has raised the issue of crimes against women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal and questioned the “silence” of the Opposition.

The BJP intensified its offensive by bringing attention to a video depicting the assault and stripping of two tribal women in the Malda district of West Bengal.

Anurag Thakur and Smriti Irani also criticised the Congress for removing a Rajasthan Minister who had raised concerns about crimes against women in the State, from his position.

