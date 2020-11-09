Congress accuses BJP of horse trading in Jaipur mayor election

Jaipur, November 9, 2020: The mayor elections for the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation will be held on Tuesday and a day before, both the Congress accused the BJP of horse-trading.

Congress councillor Dashrath Singh alleged that Ajay Yadav, husband of BJP’s mayor candidate Kusum Yadav, was indulging in horse-trading.

Singh also filed a complaint in this regard with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jaipur on Monday.

He also submitted two audio clips related to horse-trading to the ACB which has begun investigation in the case.

Congress has shifted its councilors to a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur to prevent cross-voting in the election.

Singh put out a video in which he said that since the BJP did not have majority in the municipal corporation election, it is contacting non-BJP councilors and offering them large sums of money to vote against the Congress’s mayor candidate, Munesh Gurjar.

Singh said one of his workers had provided him audio clips in which councilors are being offered 25 and promises to make them board chairmen and provide them vehicles and give priority to works in their wards.

Yadav, meanwhile, has denied all the charges.

“The voice in the audio clip is not mine. This is a political conspiracy by the Congress. I am ready for any investigation and , if required, I will provide my voice sample,” he said.

The Jaipur Heritage municipal corporation has 100 wards and a party needs support of 51 councillors to make its mayor and board.

The Congress has 47 councillors while the BJP has 42 councillors and 11 are independent.

The Congress claims it has support of 55 councillors including some independents, all of whom are holed up in a hotel near Jaipur.

The Jaipur Greater municipal corporation has 150 wards with 76 being the majority mark. The BJP has a comfortable majority here with 88 councillors while the Congress has 49 councillors and 13 are independent. Soumya Gurjar is the BJP’s mayor candidate here while the Congress has fielded Divya Singh.